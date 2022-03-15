Report: New York Times Could get Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Legal Case files

New York Times could be close to getting the legal case file involving Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, claim fresh reports from the United States.

NYT have previously tried to obtain information that Las Vegas police compiled about Ronaldo after a Nevada woman stated that she was raped by the Portuguese footballer.

IMAGO / PA Images

A report from the Charlotte Observer has claimed today that a federal magistrate has reccomended that District Judge Jennifer Dorsey should transfer the NYT's request for documents to a judge in Nevada.

Dorsey has previously stated that the documents are confidential because of the 'hush-money agreement' signed by the woman more than ten years ago.

The woman's lawyers had sued Ronaldo in 2018, while stating that she was forced to sign an agreement and she never wanted to be publicly identified.

The civil lawsuit was first filed in 2018 and was moved to the federal court in 2019.

