Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 28/04/20 - Declan Rice to Manchester United

Manchester United Target Declan Rice

According to The Telegraph, Declan Rice is a target for Manchester United in the Summer with the Englishman having impressed the last couple of seasons at West Ham.

Chelsea and Man United are the two clubs that are going head to head for the midfielder as West Ham are preparing to overhaul the entire squad after a disappointing season.

The squad overhaul may alert Chelsea, who could consider trying to re-sign 21-year-old Rice and team him up with his close friend and former Chelsea youth colleague Mason Mount.

A return to Stamford Bridge would also no doubt appeal to England international Rice, although he has also attracted interest from Manchester United who from some reports say is the club that he supported as a child.

The Sancho Saga Continues

A report from Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that Manchester United have taken the lead to sign Jadon Sancho but that the current pandemic is blocking negotiations. Looks like the Sancho signing could only be a matter of time according to most journalists.

Mohamed Bouhafsi says "United took the lead to sign Jadon Sancho prior to the lockdown. The club wants to sign two attacking players but the pandemic has blocked negotiations".

Also, the latest on Jadon Sancho as a Dortmund official speaks out on the transfer! It looks like there is a back and forth between The Manchester United officials and the Dortmund officials.