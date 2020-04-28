Stretford Paddock
Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 28/04/20 - Declan Rice to Manchester United

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Target Declan Rice

According to The Telegraph, Declan Rice is a target for Manchester United in the Summer with the Englishman having impressed the last couple of seasons at West Ham. 

Chelsea and Man United are the two clubs that are going head to head for the midfielder as West Ham are preparing to overhaul the entire squad after a disappointing season.  

The squad overhaul may alert Chelsea, who could consider trying to re-sign 21-year-old Rice and team him up with his close friend and former Chelsea youth colleague Mason Mount.

A return to Stamford Bridge would also no doubt appeal to England international Rice, although he has also attracted interest from Manchester United who from some reports say is the club that he supported as a child.

The Sancho Saga Continues

A report from Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that Manchester United have taken the lead to sign Jadon Sancho but that the current pandemic is blocking negotiations. Looks like the Sancho signing could only be a matter of time according to most journalists.

Mohamed Bouhafsi says "United took the lead to sign Jadon Sancho prior to the lockdown. The club wants to sign two attacking players but the pandemic has blocked negotiations".  

@JoeSmith93 is here bellow for the full news round-up as United have targeted Declan Rice as a midfield signing this summer! Also, the latest on Jadon Sancho as a Dortmund official speaks out on the transfer! It looks like there is a back and forth between The Manchester United officials and the Dortmund officials.

West Ham may be forced to sell Rice amid United interest

West Ham United reportedly fear they may be forced to sell Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice this summer.

Alex Turk

Rashford nearing full fitness after Carrington visit

Marcus Rashford is said to be nearing full fitness for Manchester United after receiving back treatment at Carrington on Monday.

Alex Turk

United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Manchester United are reportedly 'serious candidates' to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Monday's Manchester United news round up including the potential return date for The Premier League and David De Gea looking to stay at Manchester United for a long time.

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Alex Turk provides his top 10 draft picks from Manchester United's squad, following the weekend's NFL Draft 2020.

Alex Turk

Januzaj aims dig at Van Gaal for lack of freedom

Adnan Januzaj has aimed a dig at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal for stifling his development.

Alex Turk

De Gea hopes to stay at United amid Henderson pressure

David de Gea has revealed he's in it for the long haul at Manchester United, amid the emergence of Dean Henderson.

Alex Turk

Lingard addresses his setbacks at United

Jesse Lingard has opened up about the setbacks he's suffered setbacks in his Manchester United career so far.

Alex Turk

Maddison confirms he wants to stay at Leicester

James Maddison has confirmed he wants to be at Leicester City next season amid links to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Woodward admits COVID-19 could affect United's summer business

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has admitted the summer transfer window may not be "business as usual."

Alex Turk