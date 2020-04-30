Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 30/04/20 - Manchester United Back in Training

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Back in Training

Manchester United are set to return to training on May 18, The Old Trafford club haven't been to Carrington to train as a group since last month, It is looking like the Premier Leauge will return in June. Match Fitness will be on everyone's mind. 

Pogba back to Juventus

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Manchester United's first choices as part of the Pogba to Juventus deal would be Matthijs de Ligt who was linked with Manchester United before he moved from Ajax to the Turin club and Merih Demiral, but they are the most difficult to obtain. The Italian club are open to discussing Douglas Costa, Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanić. It looks like Juventus are trying to get Pogba for the lowest amount while getting rid of players who are on a substantial chunk of the wage budget. 

MUFC to trial barrier/rail seating at Old Trafford

Andy Mitten wrote an exclusive in the South China Post that the "club has been allowed to introduce a 1,500-capacity section of ‘rail seating’ by local council with MUST negotiating participants . Standing officially ended when stadium became an all-seater in 1994 but fans have persistently stood"

Ed Woodward: Manchester United aim to be 'highly competitive' in the transfer market

Woodward looks like he is keeping his promise to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in bid to win silverware: "As I said before and I've said this many times - we remain committed to backing Ole to win trophies"

@baggers_alex brings you this mornings Paper Talk, discussing a return to training, Ed Woodward and Paul Pogba

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MANCHESTER UNITED TO DELIVER 60,000 MEALS TO NHS STAFF

The first of an initial 60,000 prepared meals for NHS staff across Manchester will be dispatched from Old Trafford tomorrow in a joint initiative between United, Manchester United Foundation, Mealforce and the club’s catering supplier, Bidfood.

Mitul Mistry

Why Sky Sports aren't crazy to name Maguire as United's 19/20 MVP

Harry Maguire has been selected as Sky Sports' Manchester United MVP this season, and Alex Turk argues why they could be right.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 29/04/20 - Partey wants Manchester United

Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is linked for a move and Manchester United is the destination

Mitul Mistry

Partey wants Premier League move and 'loves United links'

A source close to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed he is ready to turn a contract down and 'loves' Manchester United links.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 28/04/20 - Declan Rice to Manchester United

Today we look at the news coming from The Telegraph that Manchester United are targeting West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice for a possible transfer this summer. Would he be a good signing for United? As well as the latest Sancho saga

Mitul Mistry

West Ham may be forced to sell Rice amid United interest

West Ham United reportedly fear they may be forced to sell Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice this summer.

Alex Turk

Rashford nearing full fitness after Carrington visit

Marcus Rashford is said to be nearing full fitness for Manchester United after receiving back treatment at Carrington on Monday.

Alex Turk

United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Manchester United are reportedly 'serious candidates' to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Monday's Manchester United news round up including the potential return date for The Premier League and David De Gea looking to stay at Manchester United for a long time.

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Alex Turk provides his top 10 draft picks from Manchester United's squad, following the weekend's NFL Draft 2020.

Alex Turk