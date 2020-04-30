Manchester United Back in Training

Manchester United are set to return to training on May 18, The Old Trafford club haven't been to Carrington to train as a group since last month, It is looking like the Premier Leauge will return in June. Match Fitness will be on everyone's mind.

Pogba back to Juventus

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Manchester United's first choices as part of the Pogba to Juventus deal would be Matthijs de Ligt who was linked with Manchester United before he moved from Ajax to the Turin club and Merih Demiral, but they are the most difficult to obtain. The Italian club are open to discussing Douglas Costa, Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanić. It looks like Juventus are trying to get Pogba for the lowest amount while getting rid of players who are on a substantial chunk of the wage budget.

MUFC to trial barrier/rail seating at Old Trafford

Andy Mitten wrote an exclusive in the South China Post that the "club has been allowed to introduce a 1,500-capacity section of ‘rail seating’ by local council with MUST negotiating participants . Standing officially ended when stadium became an all-seater in 1994 but fans have persistently stood"

Ed Woodward: Manchester United aim to be 'highly competitive' in the transfer market

Woodward looks like he is keeping his promise to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in bid to win silverware: "As I said before and I've said this many times - we remain committed to backing Ole to win trophies"

@baggers_alex brings you this mornings Paper Talk, discussing a return to training, Ed Woodward and Paul Pogba