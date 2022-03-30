Manchester United's Chase for Summer Target Depends on Top Four Finish

Manchester United's chase for Benfica's Darwin Nunez depends on a potential top-four finish in the Premier League this season, claims a report.

Nunez has been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, with the likes of West Ham United and Newcastle United also said to be keen on signing the Uruguayan.

The Telegraph have reported today that Benfica want to sort out the future of Nunez as soon as they can, with the club demanding at least £60 million to sell the Uruguayan in the summer.

A move to Spain is said to be the likeliest option for Nunez, with a potential Champions League qualification expected to increase United's chances of signing him.

Brighton made an attempt to sign him in the summer and both West Ham and Newcastle were interested in him in January, claims the report.

Nunez is keen to play in the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid carrying long-standing interest in him. The report also states that Arsenal are looking at the striker as well.

