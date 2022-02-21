'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has given a big hint on where his future lies after re-establishing himself as the club's number one.

The Spaniard has reclaimed his place as one of United's most important players as a number of high-quality saves keeping the Red Devils in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Spaniard currently sits top of the table for saves this season, an impressive, albeit unwanted stat for any goalkeeper in the top half of the table.

This recent return to form has come at a welcome time for the club, given that his severe dip over the past two seasons allowed back up 'keeper Dean Henderson claim the first team spot for large portions of last year.

However, De Gea reaffirmed his emphatic return to the club by emphasising his desire to remain at the club beyond his 2023 contract expiry.

"I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United," the Spaniard told UEFA after the 4-2 victory over Leeds United.

With United currently on one of the most turbulent spells in recent history, De Gea's return to form will go a long way to regaining some form of stability.

