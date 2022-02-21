Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has given a big hint on where his future lies after re-establishing himself as the club's number one.

The Spaniard has reclaimed his place as one of United's most important players as a number of high-quality saves keeping the Red Devils in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

David De Gea vs Brighton

The Spaniard currently sits top of the table for saves this season, an impressive, albeit unwanted stat for any goalkeeper in the top half of the table.

This recent return to form has come at a welcome time for the club, given that his severe dip over the past two seasons allowed back up 'keeper Dean Henderson claim the first team spot for large portions of last year.

However, De Gea reaffirmed his emphatic return to the club by emphasising his desire to remain at the club beyond his 2023 contract expiry.

"I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United," the Spaniard told UEFA after the 4-2 victory over Leeds United.

With United currently on one of the most turbulent spells in recent history, De Gea's return to form will go a long way to regaining some form of stability.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

David De Gea vs Aston Villa
News

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

By James Ridge
just now
Bruno Fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reacts To Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Were Sloppy, But The Goal Was A Foul"

By Rhys James
13 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
News

Paul Pogba's Influence in the Manchester United Dressing Room Reaffirmed Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By James Ridge
15 hours ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
News

WATCH: Anthony Elanga Point to Manchester United Badge In Front Of Leeds United Fans

By James Ridge
16 hours ago
Elanga and Rangnick
News

Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash

By Alex Wallace
16 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Showed Maturity"

By Rhys James
16 hours ago
Sancho
Match Day

Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory

By Alex Wallace
17 hours ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Quotes

Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed

By Rhys James
17 hours ago