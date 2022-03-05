Manchester United to Decide Their Next Manager Within the Next Few Weeks - Reliable Journalist

According to a report, Manchester United are planning on making a decision on their next manager in the "Next few weeks".

Current manager Ralf Rangnick is due to step down in the summer and take up a consultancy role at the club.

Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic says the club have already met with candidates and will decide in the coming weeks.

Also, The Red Devils are said to want the new manager to be fully involved in building the squad for next season.

More specifically, there has allegedly been dialogue regarding PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag, with conversations taking place regarding other managers too.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to the article, multiple sources at the club see Pochettino as a top target in particular.

With time running out until the summer arrives, we are sure to find out for certain who the next manager will be in the coming months.

