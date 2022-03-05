Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United to Decide Their Next Manager Within the Next Few Weeks - Reliable Journalist

According to a report, Manchester United are planning on making a decision on their next manager in the "Next few weeks".

Current manager Ralf Rangnick is due to step down in the summer and take up  a consultancy role at the club.

Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic says the club have already met with candidates and will decide in the coming weeks.

Also, The Red Devils are said to want the new manager to be fully involved in building the squad for next season.

More specifically, there has allegedly been dialogue regarding PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag, with conversations taking place regarding other managers too.

Mauricio Pochettino

According to the article, multiple sources at the club see Pochettino as a top target in particular.

With time running out until the summer arrives, we are sure to find out for certain who the next manager will be in the coming months.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United to Decide Their Next Manager Within the Next Few Weeks - Reliable Journalist

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Etihad Stadium
Match Day

Manchester City v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Watford
News

Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Ruben Dias
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Ruben Dias Will Miss the Manchester Derby

By Rhys James19 hours ago
imago1010070476h
News

Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani Returns to Training Ahead of Manchester City Clash

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
imago1008823048h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Target £30million Ligue 1 Star

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Defender: 'United Need to Run Their Club Like a Football Club, Rather Than a Marketing Tool'

By Rhys James22 hours ago
imago1010129936h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In La Liga Defender - A Pochettino 'Wish', Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Also Interested

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago