Manchester United Duo Could Miss Arsenal Clash

Manchester United have an incredibly busy week ahead in what could be a decisive moment in the Premier League season. Some United fans believe they are in a title race but that will only be paramount after the trip to the Emirates.

Up first for United is a trip to Selhurst Park on Wednesday to face Crystal Palace in a re arranged fixture. The game is a must win, as every game from here on out is following the win against Manchester City on Saturday.

However, two players could end up missing the huge clash on Sunday if they are to be booked against Palace. United need every player available for the game against Arsenal.

IMAGO / PA Images

Casemiro and Fred both played huge roles against Manchester City as the Brazilian pair played alongside each other in a midfield pivot. However, the pair could both miss the trip to Arsenal.

If both Casemiro and Fred receive a booking against Crystal Palace then they will be suspended for the trip to the Emirates. This will of course give Ten Hag a decision to make ahead of the midweek game.

Both players are on 4 out of the 5 yellow cards needed to be suspended. Ten Hag could rotate either of the players and bring someone like Scott McTominay back into the lineup.

