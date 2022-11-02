Skip to main content
Manchester United Duo Not In Training Ahead Of Real Sociedad Game

Manchester United may have suffered a blow ahead of their big game against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Erik Ten Hag's side have trained at Carrington today ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Real Sociedad. Manchester United will travel to Spain in what is a must win game in Europe.

Two attacking players have not been spotted in training today ahead of the trip on Thursday. United are slightly shot for options in attack with this duo possibly out for this weeks game.

The two players that did not train today are Jadon Sancho and Antony. The Brazilian missed out last weekend against West Ham after sustaining a muscle injury ahead of the game.

Sancho is another who has not consistently featured as of late and has regularly been criticised for his lack of impact on the pitch. The Englishman would have been likely to play on Thursday but may now miss out on the game altogether.

The report about the double absence came from Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall. He said; "Jadon Sancho and Antony are not in Manchester United training this morning." 

It will come as a blow to Ten Hag who will have wanted his full squad ready and prepared for such a big game. The trip to Sociedad comes as the biggest European clash of the season so far.

United need to win the game by two or more goals if they are to finish at the top of their UEL group ahead of the knockout stages.

