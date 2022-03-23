Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Duo Eyed by European Giants in Massive Double Move

Serie A giants Juventus are looking to sign both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial from Manchester United, claims a report from Italy.

Sky Sports reported recently that two Premier League clubs have been in touch to sign Pogba for free in the summer and the Frenchman has attracted plenty of interest already.

Paul Pogba

Italian outlet La Stampa have reported that while Juve have always been interested in bringing Pogba to Turin and they are still interested in signing him for free.

But Martial is also being eyed on an initial loan deal with the option to buy him later. The double move has been described as a 'free move' from the Bianconeri as the operations will not cost them too much.

The report claims that Martial will leave United in the summer until there's a dramatic turnaround. Juve tried to sign him in the January transfer window as well.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Pogba
News

Manchester United Duo Eyed by European Giants in Massive Double Move

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
richarlison
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Not Looking to Sign Everton Striker Richarlison

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Tchouameni 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Asked About Aurelien Tchouameni as an Alternative to Declan Rice

By Alex Wallace53 minutes ago
ten hag 2
News

Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag: What The Media Are Saying

By Soumyajit Roy58 minutes ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Unlikely' to Look at Signing Paulo Dybala

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
united flag
News

Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes
News

Bruno Fernandes Set to Extend Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Araujo
News

Manchester United 'First to Move' for Defender Amidst Interest from Chelsea

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago