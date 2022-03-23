Manchester United Duo Eyed by European Giants in Massive Double Move

Serie A giants Juventus are looking to sign both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial from Manchester United, claims a report from Italy.

Sky Sports reported recently that two Premier League clubs have been in touch to sign Pogba for free in the summer and the Frenchman has attracted plenty of interest already.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Italian outlet La Stampa have reported that while Juve have always been interested in bringing Pogba to Turin and they are still interested in signing him for free.

But Martial is also being eyed on an initial loan deal with the option to buy him later. The double move has been described as a 'free move' from the Bianconeri as the operations will not cost them too much.

The report claims that Martial will leave United in the summer until there's a dramatic turnaround. Juve tried to sign him in the January transfer window as well.

