Manchester United's Links with Serie A Superstar Refuted Amidst Summer Exit Talk

Manchester United are reportedly not expected to sign Paulo Dybala when his contract with Juventus ends in the summer, says a report in Italy.

It was reliably reported yesterday that La Joya will not be extending his contract with the Bianconeri and with his deal expiring in the summer, he will leave the club on a free transfer.

The likes of Inter, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and United have drawn links with him.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

La Repubblica have talked about Dybala's situation in detail, while looking at where his future might lie and how he could fit in tactically at the interested.

While United do find a mention in their report, their take on the Red Devils' interest is rather negative. The outlet don't expect United to move for him, considering how they are trying to focus on 'younger' players and they already have Bruno Fernandes in La Joya's favoured position.

They also state that United have felt damaged by the Cristiano Ronaldo move and are wary of repeating something like that.

