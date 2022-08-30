Manchester United EA Sports FIFA 23 Player Ratings Revealed
EA Sports’ FIFA titles are the one of most anticipated sports game releases of the year.
Manchester United fans always anticipate the games release to find out what rating their favourite players are.
United had a mixture of ratings throughout their squad last year on FIFA 22.
Cristiano Ronaldo was United’s highest rated player last year but in this years game has a close competitor in the squad based on rating.
This years new FIFA title is set to be the last one under the name brand.
United’s squad had a poor showing last season meaning that downgrades will be on the agenda for a number of players.
Early leaks have emerged detailing the ratings of a number of players.
You can find Manchester United’s FIFA 23 player ratings below.
90 Cristiano Ronaldo
89 Casemiro
87 David De Gea
86 Bruno Fernandes
84 Raphael Varane
84 Jadon Sancho
82 Christian Eriksen
82 Antony
81 Marcus Rashford
81 Lisandro Martinez
81 Harry Maguire
80 Aaron Wan Bissaka
80 Lindelof
80 Mctominay
80 Shaw
80 Martial
80 Fred
79 Donny van de Beek
79 Tyrell Malacia
78 Dalot
74 Elanga
74 Tuanzebe
73 Jones
73 Williams
73 Heaton
72 Garner
70 Pellistri
70 Laird
79 Amad Diallo
69 Bernard
