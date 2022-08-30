Skip to main content

Manchester United EA Sports FIFA 23 Player Ratings Revealed

Manchester United’s player ratings for the new instalment of EA Sports’ FIFA 23 have been revealed.

EA Sports’ FIFA titles are the one of most anticipated sports game releases of the year. 

Manchester United fans always anticipate the games release to find out what rating their favourite players are. 

United had a mixture of ratings throughout their squad last year on FIFA 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo was United’s highest rated player last year but in this years game has a close competitor in the squad based on rating. 

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano

This years new FIFA title is set to be the last one under the name brand. 

United’s squad had a poor showing last season meaning that downgrades will be on the agenda for a number of players.

Early leaks have emerged detailing the ratings of a number of players. 

You can find Manchester United’s FIFA 23 player ratings below.

Fernandes vs Southampton

90 Cristiano Ronaldo 

89 Casemiro

87 David De Gea 

86 Bruno Fernandes 

84 Raphael Varane 

84 Jadon Sancho 

82 Christian Eriksen

82 Antony

81 Marcus Rashford 

81 Lisandro Martinez

81 Harry Maguire

80 Aaron Wan Bissaka

80 Lindelof

80 Mctominay 

80 Shaw 

80 Martial 

80 Fred 

79 Donny van de Beek

79 Tyrell Malacia 

78 Dalot 

74 Elanga 

74 Tuanzebe 

73 Jones 

73 Williams 

73 Heaton 

72 Garner 

70 Pellistri 

70 Laird 

79 Amad Diallo

69 Bernard 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Sancho vs Liverpool
