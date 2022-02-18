Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani 'Likely' To Miss Leeds United Clash

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Edinson Cavani is likely to miss Manchester United's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday.

Despite being pictured in training on Thursday, Cavani is not likely to feature against Leeds due to a stomach problem as well as a groin injury, reports Samuel Luckhurst.

IMAGO / SportImage

Rangnick spoke to the press on Friday ahead of the clash where he spoke about Cavani, saying "as it seems, Edinson Cavani will still be out".

United were given some hope surrounding Cavani's return when he was pictured returning to training ahead of Sunday's game but the Uruguayan is set to miss out.

The 35 year old striker has featured 11 times this season for United whilst facing constant competition for a place in attack.

Cavani has scored two goals and registered one assist during his appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Uruguay international has had a number of injury setbacks during his time so far at United. Despite those setbacks, Cavani is continuously praised regularly by supporters for the impact he can have on the side.

