Report: Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Receives Bomb Threat - English Police Makes Further Investigations

Manchester United and England national team centre-back Harry Maguire has received a serious death threat, upon finding out that a bomb was been planted in his home.

Red Devils' Captain was shocked after this event happened. According to reports from Sky Sports, the English police are investigating the threat and have already put their hands on the matter. Sniffer dogs have been sent to the Maguire mansion.

The terrifying threat came via e-mail saying that a bomb was planted in the home of the 29-year-old defender.

maguire

A representative for Maguire has stated: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Maguire and the rest of the Manchester United side regularly receive death threats on social media but this latest one has been taken extremely seriously given the context.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

