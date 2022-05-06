Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Enquire about Teenage Sensation as Ten Hag Makes Demand

Manchester United have reportedly launched an enquiry about Reims' 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike regarding a summer move, claims a report.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has already suggested that the club would need two new strikers in the summer and it seems as if the club might already be working towards that goal.

Hugo Ekitike (Reims) FOOTBALL : Reims vs Brest - Ligue 1 Uberteat - 20/02/2022 AurelienMorissard/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

French journalist Julien Laurens has written in his latest column for ESPN that United have launched an enquiry about the possibility of signing Ekitike.

While Bayern Munich remain in the hunt for the 19-year-old as well, Erik ten Hag is said to be interested in bringing the Cameroonian to Old Trafford.

An approach has been made to the player's entourage to know more about where his future might lie next season. Newcastle United are also said to be interested and Arsenal are also given a mention but the striker is yet to make a decision about his future.

Ekitike has made 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring nine times and getting three assists.

