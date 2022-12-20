Manchester United Extend Four Players Contracts

Manchester United have activated the automatic one year extension clauses on four of their senior stars. The Red Devils have acted fast to extend the contracts ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to hold on to a majority of the top performers that he inherited in his squad. Four players whose contracts were set to expire in the summer have now had their deals extended.

While there are four players included, United are understood to also be working on improved contracts for two of the four. Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are expected to be offered improved deals in the near future.

Fred and Luke Shaw are the other two players included in the news, however their futures aren’t as certain as the other two listed. Dalot and Rashford have been great performers under Ten Hag so far.

Dalot is attracting interest from other clubs but United’s main priority in his position is to extend his deal. Rashford has also similarly attracted external interest from the likes of PSG but is focused on life at Old Trafford.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reported the news on Tuesday afternoon as he tweeted the following update;

“Manchester United trigger plus one clauses in contracts for Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot + Fred. Talks to commence on improved terms for Rashford + Dalot. Shaw extension too.”

