Manchester United Facing Punishment From UEFA After Champions League Exit

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday by Atletico Madrid, and to pile on their misery, United may now face punishment from UEFA.

United were defeated by Diego Simeone's Atletico by a goal to nil thanks to a first-half strike from Renan Lodi.

Although the 3-time Champions League winners started the second leg on a strong note against their Spanish counterparts, it was Atleti who had the last laugh.

United fans, who expected their team to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, were left disappointed as their journey in Europe's top-tier club competition came to an end on Tuesday night.

And some controversial match officiating from referee Slavko Vincic didn't help the fans either.

fans gesture atleti

Disappointed and frustrated, the angered fans present at Old Trafford hurled drinks at the Argentine manager as he made his way into the tunnel.

The controversial figure of the night, the referee, too, was a target for the United supporters. There have been claims that the fans present in the stands hurled projectiles towards the Slovenian referee as he walked off the field.

And due to this, United may face sanctions by the competition's governing body, UEFA.

According to The Times, the Old Trafford club may face punishment from UEFA due to the events that unfolded at the stadium after United's exit from the Champions League was confirmed.

