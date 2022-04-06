'They Didn't Care' - Manchester United Fan Who had Argument With Darren Fletcher Reveals What Happened During Leicester Clash

Jamie Caplan - the Manchester United fan who had a verbal spat with Darren Fletcher during the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League recently.

Kelechi Iheanacho had scored in the second half for the Foxes and that is Caplan vented out at the United bench, which Fletcher didn't take to kindly and both had a brief verbal spat.

Caplan spoke to Manchester Evening News recently and he spoke about the incident. He stated that he demands the players and the bench to care about the on-goings but it didn't seem as if they did.

"At the end of the day, I care about the effort being put in and that was what my argument was about. It was like they didn't care. The reaction from the bench was they didn't care. The reaction from the players was that they didn't care and that's what I said."

Caplan revealed that he didn't aim the venting at Fletcher specifically but it did result in a bit of a spat.

"I said, 'you don't f-----g care'. It wasn't directed at Fletcher personally or anything towards him. He's the one who took offence and turned around and asked me who the f--k I was and to sit down. That's when I went back at Fletcher because I took that very personally."

Caplan also revealed that while he wasn't asked to leave, he himself rushed towards the exit while being followed by a steward but was told that he couldn't exit.

