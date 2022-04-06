Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'They Didn't Care' - Manchester United Fan Who had Argument With Darren Fletcher Reveals What Happened During Leicester Clash

Jamie Caplan - the Manchester United fan who had a verbal spat with Darren Fletcher during the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League recently.

Kelechi Iheanacho had scored in the second half for the Foxes and that is Caplan vented out at the United bench, which Fletcher didn't take to kindly and both had a brief verbal spat.

Football - 2021 / 2022 Premier League - Manchester United, ManU vs Leicester City - Old Trafford - Saturday 2nd April 2022 Short lived celebrations for James Maddison of Leicester City and his team mates before his goal was ruled out by VAR in the second half, at Old Trafford.

Caplan spoke to Manchester Evening News recently and he spoke about the incident. He stated that he demands the players and the bench to care about the on-goings but it didn't seem as if they did.

"At the end of the day, I care about the effort being put in and that was what my argument was about. It was like they didn't care. The reaction from the bench was they didn't care. The reaction from the players was that they didn't care and that's what I said."

Caplan revealed that he didn't aim the venting at Fletcher specifically but it did result in a bit of a spat.

"I said, 'you don't f-----g care'. It wasn't directed at Fletcher personally or anything towards him. He's the one who took offence and turned around and asked me who the f--k I was and to sit down. That's when I went back at Fletcher because I took that very personally."

Caplan also revealed that while he wasn't asked to leave, he himself rushed towards the exit while being followed by a steward but was told that he couldn't exit.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Football - 2021 / 2022 Premier League - Manchester United, ManU vs Leicester City - Old Trafford - Saturday 2nd April 2022 Short lived celebrations for James Maddison of Leicester City and his team mates before his goal was ruled out by VAR in the second half, at Old Trafford.
News

'They Didn't Care' - Manchester United Fan Who had Argument With Darren Fletcher Reveals What Happened During Leicester Clash

By Kaustubh Pandey3 minutes ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
eriksen
News

Fans Told 'Don't Rule Manchester United Out' in Relation to Premier League Midfielder's Transfer

By Rhys James1 hour ago
ten hag 4
News

Journalist Gives Intriguing Hint About Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Pereira
News

Player Could Seek Manchester United Return In the Summer For More Opportunities

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
kane
Transfers

Harry Kane Interested in Listening to Manchester United Before Making Tottenham Decision

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Erik Ten Hag Failed to Fully Convince Manchester United in Manager Meeting

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Iheanacho Goal
Quotes

Pundit Refuses to Rule Out Manchester United in Premier League Top 4 Race, Spurs and Arsenal Named as Favourites

By Rhys James5 hours ago