Manchester United Fan Group Set for New Anti-Glazer Protest

A Manchester United fan group called 'The 1958' is set to hold an anti-Glazer protest during the game against Norwich City at the weekend, claim the group.

The club's fans held mass protests following the announcement of the European Super League and before last season's game against Liverpool. This led to the game against United's fierce rivals being postponed for a later date.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 1958 fan group posted a statement on their Twitter account, claiming that this protest is not 'another Liverpool' and this will be the start of constant protests that will be legal.

The group confirmed that they will boycott the game for 17 minutes - as a marker of the number of years the Glazers have been at United.

The procession will start on 11am before the Norwich game and the protestors will head towards the Sir Matt Busby Way soon after.

The statement stated that the club's 'head' is 'rotten' and the rot starts from the very top of the club.

