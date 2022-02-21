Skip to main content
Manchester United Fans Urge Paul Pogba to Stay Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been urged to stay at the club by fans on social media amid links to Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Pogba has been a much needed addition to the United squad since coming back from injury as it seems like Ralf Rangnick has helped improved the Frenchman's mindset about playing for United.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford on several occasions with speculation continuing to grow due to the fact that Pogba is yet to renew his contract.

Pogba

Pogba has performed well in recent games and is said to be 'happy' under Rangnick which is a big positive for United.

After another good performance in United's 2-4 win over Leeds United on Sunday, fans were quick to take to social media to urge the Frenchman to 'sign the contract' and stay at the club.

The 28 year old received numerous responses from supporters, all with the same message - wanting Pogba to remain at the club after this summer's transfer window closes.

