Manchester United Fantasy Premier League Prices 22/23 Revealed | Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and More
Manchester United’s fantasy premier league prices for the 22/23 season have been revealed ahead of the campaign with many people looking to add the players to their squad.
United are one of the most sought after teams when it comes to FPL with many players wanting to add the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to their fantasy squads.
Ronaldo was priced as one of the highest players in the league last year with it being his first season back in the Premier League, the striker is set to retain a high price tag ahead of the new season.
A host of United players are set to be used in a number of squads amongst the high number of FPL players that compete with their friends each year.
Fantasy Premier League have began to reveal a number of clubs players prices ahead of the new season with United being the latest to have new prices revealed.
Below you can find the prices of 11 United players ahead of FPL’s anticipated launch for 22/23.
Cristiano Ronaldo £10.5M
Bruno Fernandes £10.0M
Jadon Sancho £7.5M
David De Gea £5.0M
Luke Shaw £5.0M
Alex Telles £5.0M
Raphael Varane £5.0M
Anthony Elanga £5.0M
Fred £5.5M
Donny Van de Beek £5.5M
Marcus Rashford £6.5M
