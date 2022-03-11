Manchester United Fear Poor Form and Dressing Room Issues are Damaging Potential Manager Search - With Cristiano Ronaldo Future Undecided
According to a report, Manchester United's hierarchy fear that their poor results and the issues in the dressing room are negatively affecting their search for a new manager.
The Red Devils have endured a disappointing season since September.
Rumours have also spread about key players wanting to leave the club, with others frustrated at the way certain things have been handled.
The ESPN reported the club think these things are putting potential managerial candidates off taking the job.
It is said that at least one coach who is being considered has used their contacts to find out what the dressing room atmosphere is like among other things, in order to assess how big of a rebuild is required.
Cristiano Ronaldo is allegedly considering leaving the club, with his future undecided. Marcus Rashford is having doubts too.
Finally, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag are the two who main candidates for the job according to the article, with others still being looked at - and the club want to make the announcement by the end of the season.
