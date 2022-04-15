Manchester United Emerge as Feasible Option for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are a feasible option for Paulo Dybala's next destination in the summer transfer window, claims a recent report.

Dybala's contract with Juve expires in the summer and he will join his next club for free, with the likes of Inter, Tottenham, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in La Joya.

It seems as if United may yet be an option for the Argentine.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Marco Conterio has reported (via Get Italian Football News) that while Manchester City, Newcastle and Man United do hold some sort of interest in Dybala, United are a feasible option for the ex-Palermo man.

It is stated that Erik ten Hag's possession oriented brand of football suits La Joya and he sees that as something which can give him a platform to succeed.

The report further claims that City can only look to sign Dybala if they lose Raheem Sterling. Newcastle don't see Dybala as a prime target but they want prestigious signings and the Argentine definitely would be one.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |