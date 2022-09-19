Manchester United FIFA 23 Full Ratings Confirmed

Manchester United have had their full list of senior players ratings released following EA Sports’ release of the top 1000 ratings ahead of the FIFA 23 launch.

EA Sports’ newest title releases in one week and Manchester United’s ratings have been revealed ahead of launch with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the ratings.

FIFA is a game anticipated by millions of players every year with United fans always keen to know the ratings of their favourite players each season.

United once again have a number of useable cards that will be wanted by thousands of players in the new FIFA title.

A new year of the game means new ratings for some United players as well ratings being revealed for new signings.

United fans can find the ratings of their favourite players and new signings by checking out the full list in this article.

David De Gea received one of the biggest and most significant upgrades, now rated at 87.

Below you can find the full list of United’s ratings.

🇪🇸 De Gea - 87 GK

🇸🇰 Dubravka - 80 GK

🇫🇷 Varane - 84 CB

🇦🇷 Martinez - 81 CB

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Maguire - 81 CB

🇸🇪 Lindelof - 80 CB

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wan-Bissaka - 80 RB

🇵🇹 Dalot - 78 RB

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Shaw - 80 LB

🇳🇱 Malacia - 79 LB

🇧🇷 Casemiro - 89 CDM

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 McTominay - 80 CDM

🇩🇰 Eriksen - 82 CM

🇧🇷 Fred - 80 CM

🇳🇱 van de Beek - 79 CM

🇵🇹 Bruno - 86 CAM

🇧🇷 Antony - 82 RW

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sancho - 84 LW

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford - 81 LW

🇵🇹 Ronaldo - 90 ST

🇫🇷 Martial - 80 ST

