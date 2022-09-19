Manchester United FIFA 23 Full Ratings Confirmed
Manchester United have had their full list of senior players ratings released following EA Sports’ release of the top 1000 ratings ahead of the FIFA 23 launch.
EA Sports’ newest title releases in one week and Manchester United’s ratings have been revealed ahead of launch with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the ratings.
FIFA is a game anticipated by millions of players every year with United fans always keen to know the ratings of their favourite players each season.
United once again have a number of useable cards that will be wanted by thousands of players in the new FIFA title.
A new year of the game means new ratings for some United players as well ratings being revealed for new signings.
United fans can find the ratings of their favourite players and new signings by checking out the full list in this article.
David De Gea received one of the biggest and most significant upgrades, now rated at 87.
Below you can find the full list of United’s ratings.
🇪🇸 De Gea - 87 GK
🇸🇰 Dubravka - 80 GK
🇫🇷 Varane - 84 CB
🇦🇷 Martinez - 81 CB
🏴 Maguire - 81 CB
🇸🇪 Lindelof - 80 CB
🏴 Wan-Bissaka - 80 RB
🇵🇹 Dalot - 78 RB
🏴 Shaw - 80 LB
🇳🇱 Malacia - 79 LB
🇧🇷 Casemiro - 89 CDM
🏴 McTominay - 80 CDM
🇩🇰 Eriksen - 82 CM
🇧🇷 Fred - 80 CM
🇳🇱 van de Beek - 79 CM
🇵🇹 Bruno - 86 CAM
🇧🇷 Antony - 82 RW
🏴 Sancho - 84 LW
🏴 Rashford - 81 LW
🇵🇹 Ronaldo - 90 ST
🇫🇷 Martial - 80 ST
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested
- New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag
- Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
- Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival
- Manchester United's 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success Or Failure
- Erik Ten Hag Shares His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven
- Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon