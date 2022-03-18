Manchester United 'scouting' Serie A Star Amidst Interest From Giants

Manchester United are said to be scouting Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic amidst interest from Inter, state reports.

Milenkovic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past and the Serbian has been a regular for Vincenzo Italiano's men this season. He signed a new deal with La Viola last summer to extend his stay at the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have talked about the future of Milenkovic today, claiming that the Serbian has always been on Beppe Marotta's shortlist as Inter are expected to find a replacement for Stefan de Vrij in the summer transfer window.

While some Premier League clubs did want to sign him in the summer, the list of suitors has grown this season. United have scouted him and the Red Devils had their scouts present at the Artemio Franchi recently.

Inter are said to believe that a fee of around €15 million might be enough to sign the Serbian.

