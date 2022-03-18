Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United 'scouting' Serie A Star Amidst Interest From Giants

Manchester United are said to be scouting Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic amidst interest from Inter, state reports.

Milenkovic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past and the Serbian has been a regular for Vincenzo Italiano's men this season. He signed a new deal with La Viola last summer to extend his stay at the club.

Nikola Milenkovic (ACF Fiorentina) and Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona FC) during ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona FC, italian soccer Serie A match in Florence, Italy, March 06 2022

La Gazzetta dello Sport have talked about the future of Milenkovic today, claiming that the Serbian has always been on Beppe Marotta's shortlist as Inter are expected to find a replacement for Stefan de Vrij in the summer transfer window.

While some Premier League clubs did want to sign him in the summer, the list of suitors has grown this season. United have scouted him and the Red Devils had their scouts present at the Artemio Franchi recently.

Inter are said to believe that a fee of around €15 million might be enough to sign the Serbian.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Nikola Milenkovic (ACF Fiorentina) and Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona FC) during ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona FC, italian soccer Serie A match in Florence, Italy, March 06 2022
News

Manchester United 'scouting' Serie A Star Amidst Interest From Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Manchester United Women's
News

Manchester United Women’s First Old Trafford Game Infront of the Fans in 9 Days

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
tuchel chelsea
News

Manchester United Looking To Exploit Thomas Tuchel's Situation At Chelsea

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Zidane Iqbal
News

Manchester United Youngster Meets Up With Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Jr

By Rhys James12 hours ago
imago1010667738h
News

Everton Fan Ties Himself to Goal Post During Game Against Newcastle United in Premier League Relegation Battle

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Reunites With Former United Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan Amid Serie A Transfer Links

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Told it Will Cost £42million to Sign Ruben Neves From Wolves This Summer

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
News

Manchester United Staff 'Concerned' About Summer Transfer Window Plans

By Rhys James13 hours ago