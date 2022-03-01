Manchester United Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League & UEFA Champions League

Manchester United enter a new month with it promising to be pivotal for their season and we can bring you the fixtures and schedule for March.

The Red Devils were disappointed to draw at home to Watford on Saturday and need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible to keep pressure on Arsenal in the battle for a top-four spot.

In the Champions League, Ralf Rangnick's team will be looking to progress to the last eight after a promising 1-1 draw in the first leg away to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

March 2022 Fixtures & Schedule

Sunday, 6th March 2022

4:30pm Manchester City v Manchester United (Premier League)

Saturday, 12th March 2022

5:30pm Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

8:00pm Manchester United v Atletico Madrid (UEFA Champions League)

Sunday, 20th March 2022

4:30pm Liverpool v Manchester United (Premier League)*

*Should Liverpool beat Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the quarter-final tie will be arranged for the weekend of Saturday, 19th March, and the Premier League match at Anfield will be rescheduled.

