Skip to main content
Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood To Be Charged With Attempted Rape And Assault

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood To Be Charged With Attempted Rape And Assault

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is to be charged with attempted rape, says the CPS.

An official statement from the CPS states that Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is to be charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said:

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant.

"Specialist rape prosecutors from PS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

"The defendant's first court appearance will take place on Monday 17 October at Greater Manchester magistrates' court.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. 

It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Following the statement, Manchester United are yet to officially comment on the matter. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

united flag
News

Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood To Be Charged With Attempted Rape And Assault

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle United Premier League

By Alex Wallace
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Reflects On 500 Manchester United Appearances

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Rhys James
Joao Felix
Transfers

Manchester United Attentive To Joao Felix Situation At Atletico Madrid

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United Leading Race To Sign Porto Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace
Scott Mctominay
Match Day

Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United vs Omonia

By Alex Wallace