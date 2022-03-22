Skip to main content
Manchester United Forward Anthony Martial 'Angry' At Sevilla Loan Situation

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly been left "Angry" at the situation with his Sevilla loan.

The Frenchman was not getting his desired game time this season, despite the poor form of other attacking players, so it was decided that he would leave on loan in search of minutes.

Since arriving at the Spanish outfit, he has produced one goal and one assist in eight appearances in La Liga and the Europa League.

Anthony Martial

The 25 year-old was substituted off after 60 minutes on the weekend, and has faced criticism from supporters for his performance.

Marca have said that he doesn't fit into the system at the club, and was particularly left angry and frustrated at his recent substitution, as well as his situation at the club.

Sevilla are also said to less than happy, having spend a good deal of money to bring Martial to the club on loan.

