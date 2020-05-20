Stretford Paddock
Manchester United Front Runners for Sancho - David Ornstein | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 20/05/20

This mornings Paper Talk includes reliable journalist David Ornstein provides the latest update on the Jadon Sancho transfer and claims that United are leading the way for the Dortmund winger! As well as Jimmy Garner going out on loan.

United Front Runners for Sancho 

Talking on the Ornstein and Chapman Podcast, David Ornstein mentioned " There is still a very high chance Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. There is confidence from Sancho's camp that an offer will arrive. #mufc have been in regular contact, and very recently"

Also stating "It appears Manchester United are the frontrunners for Jadon Sancho this summer, and some feel the only option. Some dispute this, especially his camp, who think they will get numerous clubs interested when it comes to 'the crunch'"

Garner To Go Out On Loan?

According to The Daily Mail Manchester United youngster is looking to be loaned out next season with Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday all eyeing up a move for the talented midfielder. 

The promising 19-year-old has figured in several of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's teams but not made regular appearances like other youngsters such as Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood. Although he did make his European debut against Partizan in the Europa League last October.

Many of the clubs interested previously asked for Garner in the January transfer window including the likes of Fleetwood Town who nearly completed a loan deal for Garner on deadline day.

Garner plus the likes of Dylan Levitt, Ethan Galbraith and Ethan Laird have all caught the eye of Championship and League One scouts. 

Pochettino will 'eventually' become Manchester United manager - Danny Rose

Asked by The Lockdown Tactics if he thought Pochettino would manage a top club, Rose said: “Without a doubt, without a doubt.” Pressed on where he thought he would end up, he replied: “Eventually, United.”

