Skip to main content

Manchester United Full 2022 Pre Season Tour Squad | No Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandon Williams Or Phil Jones

Manchester United’s full travelling 2022 pre season tour squad has been revealed as the club sets off on the first leg of the tour in Thailand, Cristiano Ronaldo, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are not in attendance.

United are setting off on the first leg of their 2022 pre season tour as they head to Bangkok in Thailand ahead of a game against Liverpool on Tuesday. 

Ronaldo was known to not be attending the pre season tour with the squad today as the striker is said to be dealing with family issues and has been granted time away from first team duties. 

ronaldo arriving

However two youngsters, Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez are not making the trip away to Thailand as they have loan interests available to sort out in that time. 

Two first team players, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are not making the trip with the squad either, both players are said to have been made available for transfer by United during this transfer window. 

The full travelling squad however has been revealed with a number of young talents being given a chance to impress Ten Hag ahead of the campaign. 

Full Manchester United travelling squad;

“De Gea, Heaton, Bishop, Kovar, Bailly, Dalot, Laird, Lindelöf, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Garner, Hannibal, Iqbal, McTominay, Pellistri, Savage, Van de Beek, Chong, Elanga, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford, Sancho.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

bruno scott
News

Manchester United Full 2022 Pre Season Tour Squad | No Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandon Williams Or Phil Jones

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
De Jong
Transfers

Manchester United Uncertain If A Deal For Frenkie De Jong Can Be Completed

By Alex Wallace26 minutes ago
Ronaldo
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'Little Interest' In Signing Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For Chelsea

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Martial
News

Anthony Martial To Be Given Another Chance At Manchester United Under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Quotes

'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Brian Brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Martin Svidersky
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Academy Midfielder Martin Svidersky Turns Down Renewal And Signs For Almeria Instead

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Agreed To A New Fixed Transfer Fee For Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago