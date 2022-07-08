Manchester United Full 2022 Pre Season Tour Squad | No Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandon Williams Or Phil Jones

Manchester United’s full travelling 2022 pre season tour squad has been revealed as the club sets off on the first leg of the tour in Thailand, Cristiano Ronaldo, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are not in attendance.

United are setting off on the first leg of their 2022 pre season tour as they head to Bangkok in Thailand ahead of a game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was known to not be attending the pre season tour with the squad today as the striker is said to be dealing with family issues and has been granted time away from first team duties.

IMAGO / PA Images

However two youngsters, Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez are not making the trip away to Thailand as they have loan interests available to sort out in that time.

Two first team players, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are not making the trip with the squad either, both players are said to have been made available for transfer by United during this transfer window.

The full travelling squad however has been revealed with a number of young talents being given a chance to impress Ten Hag ahead of the campaign.

Full Manchester United travelling squad;

“De Gea, Heaton, Bishop, Kovar, Bailly, Dalot, Laird, Lindelöf, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Garner, Hannibal, Iqbal, McTominay, Pellistri, Savage, Van de Beek, Chong, Elanga, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford, Sancho.”

