Manchester United Full Premier League 22/23 Fixture Schedule With Downloadable Chart
Manchester United’s full schedule of Premier League fixtures for the 22/23 campaign has been revealed and you can find all the details here.
United will face their first season under new boss Erik Ten Hag with the campaign kicking off at Old Trafford on Sunday the 7th August.
The Red Devils will host Brighton and Hove Albion at home to kick off their campaign and will also end the season at Old Trafford against Fulham.
Find United’s full fixture list below;
AUGUST
7 Brighton (H)
13 Brentford (A)
20 Liverpool (H)
27 Southampton (A)
30 Leicester City (A)
SEPTEMBER
3 Arsenal (H)
10 Crystal Palace (A)
17 Leeds United (H)
OCTOBER
1 Man City (A)
8 Everton (A)
15 Newcastle (H)
19 Tottenham (H)
22 Chelsea (A)
29 West Ham (H)
NOVEMBER
5 Aston Villa (A)
12 Fulham (A)
DECEMBER
26 Nottingham Forest (H)
31 Wolves (A)
JANUARY
2 Bournemouth(H)
14 Man City (H)
21 Arsenal (A)
FEBRUARY
4 Crystal Palace (H)
11 Leeds United (A)
18 Leicester City (H)
25 Brentford (H)
MARCH
4 Liverpool (A)
11 Southampton (H)
18 Brighton (A)
APRIL
1 Newcastle United (A)
8 Everton (H)
15 Nottingham Forest (A)
22 Chelsea (H)
25 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
29 Aston Villa (H)
All fixtures are subject to change due to TV schedules and cup competitions being placed around the games.
You can use the Tweet below to download a chart of all of United’s fixtures for the 22/23 Premier League campaign.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Divider
(Vari
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon