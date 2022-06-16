Skip to main content
Manchester United Full Premier League 22/23 Fixture Schedule With Downloadable Chart

Manchester United’s full schedule of Premier League fixtures for the 22/23 campaign has been revealed and you can find all the details here.

United will face their first season under new boss Erik Ten Hag with the campaign kicking off at Old Trafford on Sunday the 7th August. 

The Red Devils will host Brighton and Hove Albion at home to kick off their campaign and will also end the season at Old Trafford against Fulham.

Old Trafford

Find United’s full fixture list below;

AUGUST
7 Brighton (H)
13 Brentford (A)
20 Liverpool (H)
27 Southampton (A)
30 Leicester City (A)

SEPTEMBER
3 Arsenal (H)
10 Crystal Palace (A)
17 Leeds United (H)

OCTOBER
1 Man City (A)
8 Everton (A)
15 Newcastle (H)
19 Tottenham (H)
22 Chelsea (A)
29 West Ham (H)

NOVEMBER
5 Aston Villa (A)
12 Fulham (A)

DECEMBER
26 Nottingham Forest (H)
31 Wolves (A)

Erik Ten Hag

JANUARY
2 Bournemouth(H)
14 Man City (H)
21 Arsenal (A)

FEBRUARY

4 Crystal Palace (H)
11 Leeds United (A)
18 Leicester City (H)
25 Brentford (H)

MARCH
4 Liverpool (A)
11 Southampton (H)
18 Brighton (A)

APRIL
1 Newcastle United (A)
8 Everton (H)
15 Nottingham Forest (A)
22 Chelsea (H)
25 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
29 Aston Villa (H)

All fixtures are subject to change due to TV schedules and cup competitions being placed around the games. 

You can use the Tweet below to download a chart of all of United’s fixtures for the 22/23 Premier League campaign.

