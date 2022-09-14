Manchester United Full Squad vs Sheriff Revealed

Manchester United travel to face Sheriff in their second UEFA Europa League game on Thursday.

The full squad that has traveled ahead of the game has now been revealed.

Marcus Rashford does not make the squad as revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

United lost their opening game of the group stage at home against Spanish side Real Sociedad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United will be looking to get up and running in the European competition.

With no Premier League game for United this weekend, this is the last chance for the team to play before the international break.

United’s game against Leeds United was postponed due to the lack of police available for the game due to the Queens funeral.

Erik Ten Hag is taking the majority of the squad to the game against Sheriff as you will see below.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The travelling squad has been revealed however it’s unclear at this moment to see who will play in the game.

Ten Hag could select quite a strong side due to the lack of a Premier League game this weekend, however only time will tell.

Below you can find the full list of players that have travelled ahead of the clash.

De Gea, Heaton, Vitek, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal, Ronaldo, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Garnacho, McNeil

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon