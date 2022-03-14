Manchester United Get Massive Player Boost Ahead Of Atletico Madrid Clash

Manchester United have received massive team news boost ahead of facing Atletico Madrid in their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

United, who face the Spanish giants in Europe's elite club competition tomorrow at Old Trafford, had been missing a number of key players from training due to injuries and illnesses.

This included Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw among others.

The United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed yesterday that the Portuguese had tested positive for the coronavirus and that he's a doubt for the Atletico fixture.

Speaking at the pre-match broadcast interview last Saturday ahead of the Tottenham clash, the German manager also stated that Shaw, who had been out with injury for some time, was hoped for to return for United's match against the Los Rojiblancos.

And according to a report by Manchester Evening News, United can have both Fernandes and Shaw available for tomorrow's Champions League match at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per the report, Bruno Fernandes has recovered from COVID-19. The midfielder reported for training at United's Carrington training complex on Monday morning.

Full-back Luke Shaw was also reported to be back in training at Carrington on Monday. The report further stated that both the players remained at the training site after arriving in the morning.

Speaking to the club media yesterday, Rangnick said, "Luke [Shaw] hopefully will be back in training tomorrow and Bruno [Fernandes] we will have to wait and see until Tuesday. This will probably be a last-minute race with him."

But with the revelation in this report, there are certainly reasons for United fans to be encouraged and feel optimistic ahead of Tuesday's crucial knockout tie against Simeone's men.

As for another United player Scott McTominay, he's said to be reassessed on his calf injury which led to his absence from the playing squad in the weekend.

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |