Manchester United Given Edinson Cavani And Raphael Varane Fitness Hope Ahead Of The Leeds United Game

Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane could be in contention to play against Leeds United on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Varane was in the starting lineup for the Red Devils as they played Brighton.

However, he had to pull out at late due to "Stomach problems" according to boss Ralf Rangnick. He was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Cavani missed both Tuesdays win and the 1-1 draw with Southampton on the weekend, due to a groin problem.

Both the Frenchman and the Uruguayan could return to the squad on the weekend though - as they have returned to training as of today.

Authors Verdict

They are highly important players to the team, and it will be fantastic to have them back.

Both have had problems with availability this season, so hopefully we've seen the end of that.

Varane should start on Sunday, assuming he is feeling better again. Cavani should come off the bench, weary of only just returning from his injury.

