Manchester United Given Major Boost in Pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino Following PSG Loss to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino following PSG's loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

United see Pochettino as one of their main targets to become their next permanent manager.

Pochettino saw his current PSG side bow out of the UCL on Wednesday after throwing away a two goal lead away to Real Madrid.

Jason Burt from the Telegraph has reported that Pochettino's job is now 'hanging by a thrad' at PSG.

Burt goes on to say that the situation at PSG is now 'raising the likelihood that he will seek to become United's next manager'.

Many United fans were left unimpressed following PSG's exit from the UCL with a lot of fans across social media suggesting they wouldn't like to see Pochettino at the club next season.

Pochettino's future will likely be decided in the near future with many people seeing his future elsewhere rather than at PSG.

