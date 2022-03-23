Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement

Manchester United's Paul Woolston has officially announced his retirement from professional football following setbacks suffered from multiple long-term injuries.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper had to undergo two consecutive operations after sustaining a serious hip injury in April 2021. Earlier, he got the opportunity to train with the first team after having a long spell with Manchester United's reserves and the Under-23s.

Last year, the club had extended the former Newcastle goalkeeper's contract to a further one year despite releasing Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira.

During the layoff, the club put forward support programs and work placements to help the goalkeeper to think about a career after retirement. Both formal and informal education was provided to the Tyneside-based keeper to pursue coaching badges, which helped in devising a plan to help the young goalkeeper to travel abroad with younger age groups.

Paul Woolston played in the Sunderland youth levels at the age of 10 and later moved onto Newcastle where he managed to impress in the academy levels, catching the eye of the Red Devils from Manchester.

He represented England's national team at the U-18s level through which he traveled with the country's U-17 squad for European Championships and World Cup.

Paul Woolston thanked Manchester United's academy for helping in moving up the ladder despite facing injuries: “To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now. I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to have gone on further but it has been an absolute honour to represent Manchester United during my time here."

The North-East England-based goalkeeper was represented by UK's biggest football agency CAA Base and has been their client for 8 years through which he faced ups and downs in his life. The agency run by Leon Angel and Frank Trimboli supported the player during his rehabilitation period at Manchester United, offering moral support and encouragement.

Goalkeepers David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, and Academy Director Nick Cox circled around the player and credited the young keeper's personality and commitment to the game.

