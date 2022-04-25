Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag would not be convinced of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

According to reports, Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea would not be of the likes of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Madrid born Goalkeeper does not have the best numbers this season. In 42 appearances he has conceded 60 goals in all competitions.  

The 31-year-old has a contract with the Old Trafford side until June 2023 and is still unknown if after that time we will continue to see them defending the Red Devils' goal.

De Gea

According to Outlet The United Stand. The Dutch manager Ten Hag plans to keep De Gea only for one more year despite the opinion of the fans.

Nonetheless, Manchester United fans think that the Spaniard International is a great goalkeeper and have no doubts about whether he should continue playing for the Red Devils.

It has been claimed by Spanish Journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The United Stand) that "the board wants to extend the contract of De Gea. It is the plan since a while ago"

He also added, "If you want also to change David De Gea, you need to change everything. Maybe you need to change Old Trafford too because maybe the only thing working was David De Gea this season".

Author Verdict:

I agree with the fans and Fabrizio Romano, even when the statistics don't help David De Gea very much he has saved this helpless team so many times being the reason for the support he currently has. He should be kept by Manchester United.

 Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

de gea
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag would not be convinced of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

By Saul Escudero2 minutes ago
imago1011265975h
News

Report: Chelsea and Manchester United Compete for Pau Torres

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Progressing in Talks" to Sign Ajax Defender Jurrien Timber

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
De Gea
News

Erik Ten Hag 'Concerned' About Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

By Rhys James2 hours ago
imago1010568370h
Quotes

Brandon Williams ready to fight for his place at Manchester United

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Ralf Rangnick Gives Erik Ten Hag Captaincy Candidates After Being ‘Unimpressed’ With Harry Maguire

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Bosses Differ From Ralf Rangnick On Bringing Ten New Signings Next Transfer Window

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Manchester United and Manchester City Both Following Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago