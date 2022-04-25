Report: Erik Ten Hag would not be convinced of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

According to reports, Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea would not be of the likes of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Madrid born Goalkeeper does not have the best numbers this season. In 42 appearances he has conceded 60 goals in all competitions.

The 31-year-old has a contract with the Old Trafford side until June 2023 and is still unknown if after that time we will continue to see them defending the Red Devils' goal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Outlet The United Stand. The Dutch manager Ten Hag plans to keep De Gea only for one more year despite the opinion of the fans.

Nonetheless, Manchester United fans think that the Spaniard International is a great goalkeeper and have no doubts about whether he should continue playing for the Red Devils.

It has been claimed by Spanish Journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The United Stand) that "the board wants to extend the contract of De Gea. It is the plan since a while ago"

He also added, "If you want also to change David De Gea, you need to change everything. Maybe you need to change Old Trafford too because maybe the only thing working was David De Gea this season".

Author Verdict:

I agree with the fans and Fabrizio Romano, even when the statistics don't help David De Gea very much he has saved this helpless team so many times being the reason for the support he currently has. He should be kept by Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |