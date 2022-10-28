Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Not Selected For 2022 FIFA World Cup

David De Gea is currently still performing to a good standard as Manchester United's number one. However there is a real uncertainty hanging over his future at Old Trafford.

Despite featuring in all of United's games so far this season, early suggestions from Spain state that he won't be on the plane to Qatar. De Gea has not featured in a Spain match since October 2020.

It does come as a surprise, in a way, that De Gea has not even made the preliminary squad for the competition. A number of other Premier League goalkeepers have been selected ahead of him.

The report comes from the Daily Mail who say; "Manchester United's David de Gea will not go to the Qatar World Cup later this year after reportedly being left off Spain's 55-man provisional squad list.

Spanish boss Luis Enrique has submitted his preliminary list of players in contention to play at the tournament, which his final 26-man squad will be selected from.

Despite the large squad size, there is still no place for United's de Gea who has been overlooked for three other Premier League goalkeepers."

The Mail also list the other goalkeepers that have been selected ahead of De Gea, they include; "The three goalkeepers expected to fly to Qatar are Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simón, Brighton's Robert Sánchez and Brentford's David Raya."

"Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Getafe's David Soria have been chosen as back-ups in case of any injuries or illnesses prior to the tournament."

