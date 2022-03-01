Skip to main content
Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Will Leave This Summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to leave Old Trafford this summer in pursuit of regular game time.

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his 'here we go' podcast about the future of Henderson.

Romano states that Henderson "leave on loan" with no confirmation as of yet whether the keeper will permanently depart Old Trafford.

Henderson is 24 and has had a number of loan spells so far such as time on loan at Sheffield United where he spent two seasons.

Many fans suggest that Henderson can directly compete with David De Gea to be United's number one goalkeeper.

De Gea has been very impressive in goal for United this season, limiting Henderson to little game time.

Henderson reportedly wanted to move on loan in the January transfer window but nothing materialised.

imago1010018777h

If Henderson's move is just a loan deal then United fans will most likely see him return to directly compete with De Gea from next season as the Spaniard continues to age.

