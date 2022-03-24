Manchester United Have Interest In Luis Enrique

Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in Spain National Team manager Luis Enrique.

It's been no secret that the former Barcelona manager is on United's shortlist of managers who will take charge of the club from the new season.

The Premier League side recently held an interview with fellow contender, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as part of their manager-hiring process.

And it was further reported that the club have plans to hold similar interviews with the other managerial candidates as well.

According to journalist Andy Mitten, United hold interest in the former Barcelona manager.

The club started their managerial process a month ago, making contacts with the likes of ten Hag. Mauricio Pochettino and Julen Lopetegui's names have also been mentioned.

The report further goes on to state that there has been no contact between the English outfit and the Spanish manager.

Enrique is said to be committed to Spain and the upcoming Qatar World Cup later this year.

