Skip to main content
Manchester United Have Made A Proposal To Resign Memphis Depay

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United Have Made A Proposal To Resign Memphis Depay

Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay from Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Dutch international could potentially leave the club.

Depay joined United in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £34 million but he never hit the ground running at the club and he left a year later. He was labeled as one of United's biggest disappointment signings.

Since then Depay joined Olympique Lyon in 2017 where he become a fan favourite at the club until he left for Barcelona in 2021. The 28 year old failed to hit the same levels at Barca as he did with Lyon.

Memphis Depay

United are considering re signing Depay due to the fact Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this January. The reds are looking to strengthen that position and Depay could be the answer.

This season the 28 year old has only made 3 appearances in all competitions for Barca. Depay has fallen out of favor under current manager Xavi.

The Report comes from AdrianSnchz who has said the following; "Manchester United have made a proposal to re-sign Memphis Depay in January". 

Depay would be a perfect signing for United manager Erik Ten Hag as he is versatile across the front three. He would add that much needed attacking depth that the reds need.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Memphis Depay
News

Manchester United Have Made A Proposal To Resign Memphis Depay

By Ben Patterson
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Carabao Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Aston Villa Carabao Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Gareth Southgate Hints Harry Maguire Will Start For England At World Cup

By Rhys James
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
News

Fred To Be Offered New Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace