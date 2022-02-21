Manchester United Head of Fan Development Apologises Over Past Social Media Post That Caused Trouble For Ed Woodward's Colleague

Manchester United's new head of fan development has made an apology over a social media post from January 2020 that caused trouble for one of former CEO Ed Woodward's close associates.

The Athletic say that Rick McGagh is due to begin his role in April.

The post read: “Just been texted that (Woodward’s colleague) is currently on the train from London, due to arrive at Piccadilly, 3pm. Coach J. Just in case anyone is around and wants to give him a welcome!”

The social media post was only a day after Woodward's home had been attacked by fans, and because of that, the word "Welcome" wasn't taken as it usually would be.

Manchester United released a statement regarding the issue.

“Rick recognises that this post from over two years ago was ill-judged and could be interpreted in a way that was not intended,” said a United spokesman. “He has apologised to those involved and they accepted the apology.”

