Manchester United Hiring Recruitment Analysts To Oversee Global Scouting

Manchester United are overseeing a comprehensive change in player recruitment structure by giving more emphasis on a data-driven approach. 

The senior officials at the club's Mayfair offices in London believe that behind-the-scenes changes are required in the research and scouting departments to bring major changes to the haphazardness displayed by the Red Devils on the pitch.

John Murtough has taken greater control of matters on the footballing level after a series of erroneous principles initiated by Ed Woodward and the team in the club's previous transfer windows.

imago1010407919h

Richard Arnold has advertised a role on the club's website to hire a new set of recruitment analysts after the resignation of senior scouting heads Marcel Bout and Jim Lawlor on both global and domestic levels.

The Recruitment Analyst role seems to be an interesting vacancy at Old Trafford as the Red Devils face a race against time to bridge the huge gap in data-driven recruitment efficiently improved by the likes of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The role requires the candidate to be competent in coding and analyzing performances of potential scouting targets in specific countries and regions. The next Laurie Shaws(Manchester City Data Science Head) and Ian Grahams(Liverpool Research and Development Lead) are being interviewed by Manchester United to bring a revolution of changes to the Red Devil's recruitment approach.

Various skills including research applications are being sorted out for the latest appointments and previous experience in football clubs would be an advantage in the club's newest role as well.

