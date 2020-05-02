Stretford Paddock
United set to be hit worst by behind closed doors football

Alex Turk

The Premier League is already planning on completing the 2019/20 season with no fans present, but COVID-19 could force far more serious measures.

During yesterday's video conference between all 20 Premier League clubs, it was warned that voting to void the current season could in fact lead to next season being scrapped as a whole.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League clubs are already preparing to play the whole of the 2020/21 season behind closed doors, if needs be.

The report claims one top-flight executive has admitted he can't see fans being let back into stadiums until a COVID-19 vaccination is available.

It is also said that Manchester United would be losing the most money through matchday revenue at around £110million, with Arsenal closely behind with a prospective loss of £100million.

There will be another meeting amongst Premier League parties next Friday, where we could see the outcome of a potential vote to decide whether the rest of the current campaign should be completed at neutral venues or whether it should be cancelled.

It's unsurprising United would be losing the most money on matchday revenue, considered the 75,000-capacity Old Trafford dwarves other stadia in the league.

I'm sure everyone would agree that the Premier League need to act upon what is the safest in times like these.

I think playing behind closed doors is a horrid situation to be in, but if it's safe to do so it seems to be the only plausible option we have on the table right now.

Stretford Paddock's Stephen Howson reviewed the latest Manchester United transfer rumours in this week's Transfer Review:

