Manchester United Hold Preliminary Talks With Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United are currently searching for a new permanent manager and have reportedly held preliminary talks with one of their main targets, Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been one of the leading candidates for the job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club last year.

According to UnitedMuppetiers, a reliable source surrounding all things United have stated that 'preliminary talks have occurred with Pochettino'.

United have also been linked with Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag but as stated by UnitedMuppetiers, United are 'yet to ask nor have been granted permission to speak to Ten Hag'.

It's believed that Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of Ten Hag but is also open to Pochettino taking the reigns at United from next season.

Pochettino is currently managing French giants PSG, who UnitedMuppetiers say have already got a replacement lined up for Pochettino.

Reports in the past have suggested that United will work to appoint a new manager before or just after the conclusion of the current season.

