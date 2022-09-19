Skip to main content
Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby

Manchester United are said to be hopeful that attacker Marcus Rashford will be fit in time for the Manchester Derby.

Marcus Rashford has been sidelined for Manchester United after suffering an injury following the victory against Arsenal in the Premier League a couple of weeks ago. 

Alongside Anthony Martial, Rashford missed United’s most recent game being the 2-0 win away at FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. 

Rashford has had a resurgence in form this season under Erik Ten Hag playing as both a winger and centre forward in the Dutchman’s side. 

The Englishman would’ve been called up to the latest England squad for the upcoming internationals however the player suffered this injury. 

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's second goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2022/2023

However, Rashford now has time over the International break window to work on his fitness ahead of a huge game. 

United face rivals, Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on the 2nd of October in the first game back after the break. 

Rashford could be back in time for that game which is what United are said to be hopeful of, with Rashford possibly set to play a huge part in the game. 

Marcus Rashford goal Palace

In the new report that has emerged from Rob Dawson of ESPN, states;

“Manchester United are hopeful of having Marcus Rashford fit for the derby against Manchester City next month following the international break.”

United fans will be hopeful of Rashford’s return for such a big game as their side are in a good run of form at the moment. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
News

Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Quotes

England Legend Says Harry Maguire Should Not Go To World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Keep An Eye On Cody Gakpo To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
David Dea Gea
Quotes

Manchester United Goalkeeper: The Key Difference In David De Gea's Game Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
neville
Media

Paul Scholes Joked With Gary Neville's Instagram Post Regarding Debut For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Antoine Griezmann
Transfers

Manchester United Could Make Move For Atletico Madrid Striker In January

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

By Alex Wallace
Iqbal
News

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Left Out Of Iraq Squad To Train With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace