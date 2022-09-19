Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby

Marcus Rashford has been sidelined for Manchester United after suffering an injury following the victory against Arsenal in the Premier League a couple of weeks ago.

Alongside Anthony Martial, Rashford missed United’s most recent game being the 2-0 win away at FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Rashford has had a resurgence in form this season under Erik Ten Hag playing as both a winger and centre forward in the Dutchman’s side.

The Englishman would’ve been called up to the latest England squad for the upcoming internationals however the player suffered this injury.

However, Rashford now has time over the International break window to work on his fitness ahead of a huge game.

United face rivals, Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on the 2nd of October in the first game back after the break.

Rashford could be back in time for that game which is what United are said to be hopeful of, with Rashford possibly set to play a huge part in the game.

IMAGO / News Images

In the new report that has emerged from Rob Dawson of ESPN, states;

“Manchester United are hopeful of having Marcus Rashford fit for the derby against Manchester City next month following the international break.”

United fans will be hopeful of Rashford’s return for such a big game as their side are in a good run of form at the moment.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon