Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Academy
Transfers

Manchester United in for Kalidou Koulibaly | Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 19/05/20

Mitul Mistry

Rumours around Untied's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly continue to grow. As well as Marcus Rashford's former club Fletcher Moss once again providing the next generation of talent to Manchester United?

Manchester United and Liverpool both in for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to The Express Manchester United are ready to reignite their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly after learning of Liverpool’s interest in the Napoli star, reports say. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates the centre-back highly, deeming him to be in the same calibre of Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk. And he could be available for a cheaper fee than what was reported for him when United was apparently in for him in January Transfer window at the end of the season. 

Joel Pereira Set to be Recalled from Loan

Manchester United are set to recall Joel Pereira from his loan spell at Hearts following the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership season.

Pereira experienced a torrid time at Tynecastle which saw him concede 43 goals in 25 games as Hearts were relegated to the second division.

Joel Pereira was dropped for what turned out to be the final four league matches of the season after a run of form which saw him keep just one clean sheet in his last 14 games for the club.

Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss

Six players have been signed by United, and one other teammate will join City's academy system following a two-year spell that has seen them win 15 trophies in tournaments up and down the country, losing just four games this season.

Cole Umebuani, Teddy Sherwood, Jaice Dore, Rafael Smith, Dane Mullings and Ka’eo Ingram will join United and Tolani Raheem joins City.

Coach Remi De Jonge told MEN Sport: "They've all done absolutely superb this season, they competed a year up in the East Manchester Junior Football League, so they are in academic Year 3 playing Year 4 football. That’s amazing in itself, and across the course of the season only narrowly losing four games is absolutely brilliant as we don't consider it a loss more a learning curve."

United Set to resume Training

Simon Stone from the BBC has said Manchester United will return to training toady.

Joe is here for the Paper Talk as rumours around Untied's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly continue to grow. As well as Marcus Rashford's former club Fletcher Moss once again providing the next generation of talent to Manchester United? 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Schmeichel calls for United to sign 'realistic target' Son

Peter Schmeichel wants to see Manchester United sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Alex Turk

Fred reveals Fernandes advice before Brugge brace

Fred has revealed Bruno Fernandes' advice before scoring a brace in Manchester United's Europa League win over Club Brugge.

Alex Turk

United amongst Premier League clubs returning this week

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to start stage one of Project Restart, meaning Manchester United will return to training this week.

Alex Turk

United Enquire About Raúl Jiménez! | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 18/05/20

News emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raúl Jiménez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United?

Mitul Mistry

Rooney claims United sacked Van Gaal too soon

Wayne Rooney has revealed he believes Manchester United sacked Louis van Gaal too soon in 2016.

Alex Turk

Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

David Ornstein has claimed that three clubs, including Manchester United, are actively trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Nani details his emotions after leaving United

Nani has detailed his emotions after leaving Manchester United in 2015 whilst speaking on the latest UTD Podcast.

Alex Turk

United relaxed about Gomes contract situation

Manchester United are reportedly relaxed about Angel Gomes' contract situation, amid growing concerns he'll leave next month.

Alex Turk

Bellingham leaning more towards United transfer than ever

Jude Bellingham is reportedly leaning towards a summer move to Manchester United over Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

Garner loan move next season said to be 'inevitable'

James Garner completing a loan move away from Manchester United next season is reportedly 'inevitable'.

Alex Turk