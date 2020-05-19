Manchester United in for Kalidou Koulibaly | Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 19/05/20

Rumours around Untied's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly continue to grow. As well as Marcus Rashford's former club Fletcher Moss once again providing the next generation of talent to Manchester United?

Manchester United and Liverpool both in for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to The Express Manchester United are ready to reignite their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly after learning of Liverpool’s interest in the Napoli star, reports say. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates the centre-back highly, deeming him to be in the same calibre of Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk. And he could be available for a cheaper fee than what was reported for him when United was apparently in for him in January Transfer window at the end of the season.

Joel Pereira Set to be Recalled from Loan

Manchester United are set to recall Joel Pereira from his loan spell at Hearts following the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership season.

Pereira experienced a torrid time at Tynecastle which saw him concede 43 goals in 25 games as Hearts were relegated to the second division.

Joel Pereira was dropped for what turned out to be the final four league matches of the season after a run of form which saw him keep just one clean sheet in his last 14 games for the club.

Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss

Six players have been signed by United, and one other teammate will join City's academy system following a two-year spell that has seen them win 15 trophies in tournaments up and down the country, losing just four games this season.

Cole Umebuani, Teddy Sherwood, Jaice Dore, Rafael Smith, Dane Mullings and Ka’eo Ingram will join United and Tolani Raheem joins City.

Coach Remi De Jonge told MEN Sport: "They've all done absolutely superb this season, they competed a year up in the East Manchester Junior Football League, so they are in academic Year 3 playing Year 4 football. That’s amazing in itself, and across the course of the season only narrowly losing four games is absolutely brilliant as we don't consider it a loss more a learning curve."

United Set to resume Training

Simon Stone from the BBC has said Manchester United will return to training toady.

