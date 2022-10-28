Manchester United In Talks With Alejandro Garnacho Over New Contract

Alejandro Garnacho made his full debut for Manchester United on Thursday night in the UEFA Europa League against FC Sheriff. The Argentine took his chance and impressed fans who were quick to sing his praises.

Garnacho has had an offer on the table from United since discussions began in and around June of this year. There were some clubs that had their eye on the player in the window.

Juventus and others were rumoured to be looking at the youngster who has a decent amount of time remaining on his contract. United are said to be confident of the player renewing his deal.

IMAGO / PA Images

The youngster played alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony last night showing that he has something to offer. Some fans were so impressed with Garnacho they have suggested he should start against West Ham United on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano has today spoken about the contract renewal situation where he said; "Work in progress to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract, negotiations have been ongoing for month."

"Manchester United have their new long-term deal proposal ready since June."

The initial report today however was from MEN writer, Samuel Luckhurst. He said;

"Manchester United are progressing with talks over a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho. Sources say United are comfortable with Garnacho's situation due to the length of his existing deal and incremental increases."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon