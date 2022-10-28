Skip to main content
Manchester United In Talks With Alejandro Garnacho Over New Contract

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United In Talks With Alejandro Garnacho Over New Contract

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Alejandro Garnacho over a new contract.

Alejandro Garnacho made his full debut for Manchester United on Thursday night in the UEFA Europa League against FC Sheriff. The Argentine took his chance and impressed fans who were quick to sing his praises.

Garnacho has had an offer on the table from United since discussions began in and around June of this year. There were some clubs that had their eye on the player in the window.

Juventus and others were rumoured to be looking at the youngster who has a decent amount of time remaining on his contract. United are said to be confident of the player renewing his deal.

Manchester United

The youngster played alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony last night showing that he has something to offer. Some fans were so impressed with Garnacho they have suggested he should start against West Ham United on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano has today spoken about the contract renewal situation where he said; "Work in progress to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract, negotiations have been ongoing for month."

"Manchester United have their new long-term deal proposal ready since June."

The initial report today however was from MEN writer, Samuel Luckhurst. He said;

"Manchester United are progressing with talks over a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho. Sources say United are comfortable with Garnacho's situation due to the length of his existing deal and incremental increases."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Manchester United In Talks With Alejandro Garnacho Over New Contract

By Alex Wallace
Antony Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Reveals Why He Substituted Antony v FC Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao
Transfers

Manchester United Have Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper On Shortlist

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
News

Manchester United Considering New David De Gea Contract On Reduced Wages

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho UEFA Europa League Manchester United
Match Day

Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers v FC Sheriff

By Ben Patterson
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Marcus Rashford Reflects On Manchester United's 3-0 Win Against FC Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Christian Eriksen Compared To Two Manchester United Greats

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff

By Alex Wallace