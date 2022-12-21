Manchester United In Talks With David De Gea Over New Contract

Manchester United are now said to be in active discussions with their current number one goalkeeper, David De Gea over a new deal. The Spaniard is keen to stay at Old Trafford and talks are underway.

Despite reports over the past days that United would let De Gea leave for free in the summer, there could now be a solution for the keeper. United want to offer the Spaniard a new deal but on reduced terms.

The goalkeeper is currently one of United’s highest earners and that is the main reason that the club have not activated the year extension clause in his current deal. They want to keep De Gea but must reduce his salary.

There is no doubt that United will be looking in the market for a new keeper in the next two windows, they need a long term successor for the Spaniard. However they will keep a hold of De Gea if they can, it seems.

With Dean Henderson not set to return to Old Trafford for the long term, De Gea and a possible new addition would be United’s two options in net. The new report about the ongoing talks come from a range of sources.

They say; “Manchester United have not triggered the one year option in David De Gea's contract, with the club in positive talks with the Spain goalkeeper about a potential new deal.”

“United would like David de Gea to sign a new contract at a lower salary rather than activate the one-year option on his £375,000-a-week contract.”

