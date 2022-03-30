Manchester United Dealt Blow as Star Picks up Injury on International Duty
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has picked up an injury on international duty in what would be a blow to the Red Devils, claims a report.
Cavani has endured a tough campaign for United and has already missed a fair amount of games due to injuries. His contract at the club runs out in the summer.
Tenfield have reported recently that Cavani picked up a muscular issue on his calf and he then sat on the grass because of the injury.
He left the pitch against Chile early on and he could play only 25 minutes for Uruguay. It is stated that he could miss at least one game for United.
Cavani has played only about 600 minutes for United this season and has just two Premier League goals. He has been linked with an exit from the club in the summer, with the likes of Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Inter all said to be interested.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |