Manchester United Insist They Have Not Made Contact With Paulo Dybala’s Agent

Manchester United sources have insisted on Wednesday that they have not had contact with the representatives of Argentinian free agent Paulo Dybala despite reports that emerged on Tuesday night.

United have insisted to the media that they have not had contact with Dybala’s agent yet despite reports that had surfaced from other sources on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have shutdown the claims as they have reiterated that they are focused on securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo for another season as they expect the striker to complete the second year of his contract.

Ronaldo and Dybala spent time playing together in Italy with Juventus before the Portuguese superstar made his sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams.

Dybala has just left Juventus as a free agent and is now being offered to other clubs as his move to Inter Milan seems to have fallen through.

The Argentine was regarded as one of the hottest talents in Europe before his move to Juventus.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that United were speaking with the players agent, however Tyrone Marshall of M.E.N has reported;

“Manchester United sources insist that there have been no talks with Paulo Dybala's camp, with the focus still on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo next season.”

