Skip to main content

Manchester United Insist They Have Not Made Contact With Paulo Dybala’s Agent

Manchester United sources have insisted on Wednesday that they have not had contact with the representatives of Argentinian free agent Paulo Dybala despite reports that emerged on Tuesday night.

United have insisted to the media that they have not had contact with Dybala’s agent yet despite reports that had surfaced from other sources on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have shutdown the claims as they have reiterated that they are focused on securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo for another season as they expect the striker to complete the second year of his contract. 

Ronaldo and Dybala spent time playing together in Italy with Juventus before the Portuguese superstar made his sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams.

Dybala

Dybala has just left Juventus as a free agent and is now being offered to other clubs as his move to Inter Milan seems to have fallen through.

The Argentine was regarded as one of the hottest talents in Europe before his move to Juventus. 

Reports emerged on Tuesday that United were speaking with the players agent, however Tyrone Marshall of M.E.N has reported;

“Manchester United sources insist that there have been no talks with Paulo Dybala's camp, with the focus still on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo next season.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dybala
News

Manchester United Insist They Have Not Made Contact With Paulo Dybala’s Agent

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Barcelona Still Actively Looking To Sell Frenkie De Jong Despite Laporta Comments

By Soumyajit Roy13 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Likes Instagram Post About Cristiano Ronaldo Pay Cut

By Alex Wallace18 minutes ago
ronaldo everton
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Wanting To Leave Manchester United is 'Madness'

By Rhys James3 hours ago
ten hag 2
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag And Frenkie De Jong Speak Daily As Manchester United And Barcelona Yet To Agree Deal

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked To Argentinian Midfielder Paulo Dybala Agents Following Cristiano Ronaldo Dramatic Exit News

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Manchester United Medical Set For Wednesday With Announcement Due Soon

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Quotes

Piers Morgan Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Is Sick And Tired Of Manchester United Culture

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago